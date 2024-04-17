Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Debuts Exclusive Masters of The Universe Mini Comic Trap Jaw

Mondo has unveiled a new set of 1/6 scale figures that are releasing as Big Bad Toy Store exclusives from Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Mondo reveals exclusive 1/6 scale Mini Comic Trap Jaw from Masters of the Universe.

Limited edition figure, only 1000 pieces, retails for $234.99, releasing June 2024.

Trap Jaw comes with over 30 points of articulation and multiple weapon attachments.

Big Bad Toy Store exclusive with mini comic paint scheme for true MOTU collectors.

Eternia awaits as Mondo is back with a new and exclusive 1/6 scale figure from the Masters of the Universe franchise. Plenty of these incredible 12" tall figures have already arrived from Mondo, and now some exclusive variants are getting released, including one with Big Bad Toy Store. Evil is rising in Eternia Trap Jaw is back with a new 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure that will be limited to only 1000 pieces. This figure takes MOTU fans back in time to an iconic version of Trap Jaw with his mini-comic design. All the details and accessories you loved about the first release are back with an impressive set of swappable arms with a gun, flyswatter, grapple hook, and crossbow. The realistic detail on these Masters of the Universe is pretty wild, and it really makes Trap Jaw quite terrifying and will make quite the impression in any collection. Collectors can find this Mini Comic Variant Trap Jaw right on Big Bad Toy Store for $234.99 with a June 2024 release date.

Masters of the Universe Trap Jaw (Mini Comic Ver.) 1/6 Scale

"Freshly escaped from Infinita, the psychotic interdimensional cyborg rejoins Mondo's MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE 1/6 Scale Figure line. A follow up to last yearr's Deluxe Timed Edition, Trap Jaw is now available as a BigBadToyStore Exclusive in a Limited-Edition Mini Comic Variant, inspired by his appearance in the original Mini Comics. Featuring over 30 points of articulation, swappable portraits and arms, fabric costume elements and six deadly weapons, this Trap Jaw is sure to be a standout in any collection. Order yours today!"

Product Features

12 inches (30.48cm)

1/6 Scale

30 Points of articulation

Mini comic paint scheme

Highly detailed

BBTS exclusive

Limited edition of 1,000 pieces

Box Contents

Trap Jaw figure

Alternate hand

Crosboss attachment

Hook attachment

Blaster attachment

Grapnel launcher attachment

Fly Swatter attachment

Figure stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!