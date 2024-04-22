Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, knights of the old republic, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Revan

The Dark Side of the Force is growing as some new collectibles are on the way as a new Star Wars Legends figure arrives from Hot Toys

Article Summary Hot Toys launches a 1/6 scale Darth Revan figure from Star Wars: KOTOR.

Darth Revan features 30 points of articulation, LED lightsabers, and detailed armor.

Priced at $270, with a release date set for September 2025, available for pre-order.

Collectible comes with an exclusive variant, complete with a Darth Revan coin.

Bow before the Dark Lord as Hot Toys is stepping into the Star Wars Extended Universe with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. Coming to life from the widely popular video game series Knights of the Old Republic, Darth Revan has returned. Once a Jedi, Darth Revan turned his back on the Order, embracing the Dark Side and helping form the Sith Empire. However, after losing his memory, Darth Revan might have found his way back to the Jedi Order with the knowledge and power of the Sith. Hot Toys has faithfully captured the lore from Knights of the Old Republic video game with a brand new 1/6 figure.

Wearing his menacing Sith Armor, Darth Revan is packed with impressive detail, featuring a metallic copper deco, 30 points of articulation, and a fabric hood with a cloak. Just like in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Darth Revan will come with a red and purple lightsaber that will feature swappable blades and LED elements. This is one Star Wars 1/6 scale figure that is strong in the Force, and Hot Toys has him priced at $270 with a September 2025 release date. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles, with an exclusive variant coming with a special Darth Revan collective coin.

Star Wars: Legends Darth Revan Comes to Hot Toys

"In Star Wars™ legends, Revan who was once a Jedi turned his back on the Jedi Order and became an enigmatic Sith Dark Lord, forming a Sith Empire that waged war against the Jedi Order and Galactic Republic. Ever since the character's first introduction, many fans have been captivated by Revan and his story. Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to officially introduce the highly anticipated Darth Revan™ Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!"

"The greatly detailed Star Wars collectible action figure features skillfully developed helmet and armor, specially tailored hooded costume, two LED light-up Lightsabers™ powered by USB, and a display base! The SPECIAL EDITION available in selected markets, comes with a Darth Raven commemorative coin to enhance your collecting experience! Give in to the dark side and have this amazing collectible figure in your Star Wars display!"

