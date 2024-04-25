Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: despicable me, lego

LEGO Debuts New Despicable Me Set with Gru's Family Mansion

Step into and build the world of Despicable Me with LEGO as they debut their latest set with the Gru Family Mansion

Article Summary LEGO launches Gru's Family Mansion set celebrating Despicable Me 4.

Set includes 868 pieces, Gru's house, private lab, tree house, and zip line.

Features six Minifigures: Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes, and Baby.

Three buildable Minions and many recognizable film accessories included.

A new entry in the Despicable Me franchise is on the way, with Despicable Me 4 arriving in theaters this summer. To celebrate the event, it looks like LEGO has unveiled that Gru and the Minions are getting their very own set. The Minions and Gru's Family Mansion set comes in at 868 pieces and builds Gru's iconic house that is filled with accessories from the films. Standing at 10.5" tall and 8.5" wide, Despicable Me fans will be able to build LEGO parts of his living room with a fully stocked laboratory. A set will feature six LEGO Minifigures with Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes, and their new Baby, along with some Mega Minion figures of Mel, Jerry, and Tim. The Minions, on the other hand, will have a buildable tree house with a zip line to have fun with. The LEGO Despicable Me Gru Mansion set is priced at $99.99, it is set to arrive on May 1, 2024, and can be seen right on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Despicable Me 4 Minions and Gru's Family Mansion

"Bring Minion movie fun to life with LEGO® Despicable Me 4 Minions and Gru's Family Mansion (75583) toy house and tree house playset. This buildable Minions movie toy for kids aged 8+ is filled with details to delight every fan of Despicable Me. Gru's iconic house contains well-known movies items, such as the red couch, fireplace, rocket-style bedroom, the Minions' laboratory filled with gadgets and rotating units containing objects such as a toilet and a cookie storage box."

Next to the house is the girls' brightly colored tree house, which features a dining area with a zip line running down to the party space (complete with bongos!) and a decorated hideaway beneath the platform with flowers, toys and candles. There are 6 minifigures – Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes and Baby – and 3 large, buildable Minion toy figures: Mel, Jerry and Tim."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!