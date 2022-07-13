Customize Your Own Action Figure with Hasbro's Selfie Series

After months of leaks, Hasbro has officially announced its new 6 inch Selfie Series action figures. The Hasbro Selfie Series is a line of figures that will feature personalized 3D printing scans with the help of 3D printing company Formlabs on some of your favorite toy lines. With the use of the Hasbro Pulse App, collectors will scan their faces and place it on one of many Hasbro licenses with big titles like Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers and more. Each figure will be priced at $60 each and will come in its own unique window-less plastic free packaging. Hasbro has stated that we are looking at a Fall 2022 release for the Selfie Series but if you are attending SDCC 2022, then you will be able to check out all of the customization capabilities at Booth #3213. So far, here are all the current figures you be able get your own custom one-of-a-kind head on:

Star Wars: The Black Series:

The Mandalorian

Stormtrooper

X-Wing Pilot

Princess Leia

G.I. Joe: The Classified Series

Snake Eyes

Scarlett

Ghostbusters Plasma Series

Male Ghostbuster

Female Ghostbuster

Power Rangers Lighting Collection

Mighty Morphin' Red Ranger

Mighty Morphin' Pink Ranger

Marvel Legends:

Spider-Man

Black Widow

Iron Man

Black Panther

For $60 it seems Hasbro fans will be just getting a simple figure re-release with their own 3D printed head on them. It looks like most of the first accessories will also be included like Power Rangers Power Sword or Star Wars blasters. This is a very unique collectible, and I know I will definitely want one or multiple in my collection. I love how they are spreading the brands of these designs all over from Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Marvel Legends, and even Ghostbusters. We will not know the full extent of this new Selfie Series until it launches in Fall 2022. Hopefully, more news will arrive at SDCC, and in the meantime, save up to figure out what character you want to be your first. Check out official site here, as well as pictures and the official press release below.

"Hasbro announced its new personalization platform with its first product introduction through Hasbro Selfie Series. The custom offering allows fans to create a collector-grade 6-inch action figure in their likeness based on classic to current characters seen across popular films, television series and comics. The Selfie Series figures will debut with fan-favorite character costume designs from G.I. JOE, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, and Marvel, as well as designs inspired by Star Wars™ heroes. This one-of-a-kind experience will be launching in Fall 2022 exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse mobile app (for fans aged 16 and older in the US only), for iOS and Android devices."

"Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con (July 21-24) will have the opportunity to preview the Selfie Series figures, with a select number of fans being among the first to create and purchase their figures, shipping Fall 2022. SDCC (San Diego Comic Convention) attendees should visit the HasbroPulse Info Desk in Booth #3213 to obtain a ticket for an assigned time slot. Limited tickets available, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis."