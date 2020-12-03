The Godfather Vito Corleone Takes It Easy with DAMTOYS

DAMTOYS is back with yet another 1/6 scale figure from the cult classic film, The Godfather. Vito Corleone returns but is featured in his golden years in this new edition 1/6 scale figure. Capturing the likeness of The Godfather himself, Marlon Brando, DAMTOYS is not holding back with this amazing 12″ tall figure that also has 30 points of articulation. Like the previous release, Vito Corleone will come with multiple outfits and accessories for his wardrobe; he will get his three-piece striped suit, fedora, jacket, and a sweater for him more humble look. The Godfather himself, will be getting two different interchangeable head sculpts and a variety of interchangeable hands letting collectors capture that perfect Godfather pose they want. Lastly, DAMTOYS included some additional accessories like a Shopping bag, newspaper, whiskey bottle, glass, oranges, plate, small coffee table, outdoor chair, and even swappable display bases to switch between pavement outdoor locations.

The Godfather fans will not have to think twice to add this figure to their collection. Vito Corleone is packed with remarkable detail, swappable parts, and interchangeable pecs that can easily impress both old and new fans. DAMTOYS has not put up pre-orders just yet, but he is set to be priced at $258 and get a 2021 release. Fans will be able to find him here once he does finally go up live. Don't forget to check out some of the other breathtaking The Godfather statues also coming soon from DAMTOYS as well.

"Following the release of The Godfather protagonist, Marlon Brando's Vito Corleone (Formal version) 1/6 Collectible Figure, Damtoys is commemorating the remarkable achievements of The Godfather movie and the don's glorious life by announcing The Godfather Vito Corleone- Golden Years version Collectible Poseable Figure!"

"This item is packed with rich content. On top of the normal head sculpt, this comes with additional resting head sculpt with closed eyes; outdoor chair and coffee table, diorama base with interchangeable pavement, as well as sweater, newspaper, wine glass, wine bottle, oranges, shopping bag and more. These accessories can perfectly recreate multiple The Godfather movie scenes, such as being shot on the street, resting at the lawn, chatting with his son in the final courtyard scene, and more! The highly poseable body (over 30 joints) also allows collectors to pose him as in the movie for display. Fans of The Godfather, Stay Tuned! Pre-order is Open for New Product!"

1/6 scale Vito Corleone – Golden Years version Collectible Figure specially comes with:

Vito Corleone exquisite head sculpt x1

Vito Corleone resting head sculpt (closed eyes) x1

DAM poseable body (over 30 joints) x1

Three-piece striped suit x1

Tie x1

Suspenders x1

Socks x2

Coat x1

Sweater x1

Fedora x1

Fattening underwear x1

Hand x7

Leather shoes x2

Standing cat x1

Outdoor chair x1

Seat cushion x2

Lawn coffee table x1

Whiskey glass and bottle x1

Orange x2

Plate x1

Newspaper x1

Shopping bag x1

Lawn base x1

Interchangeable pavement part x1