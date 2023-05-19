The Skullcrawler from Kong: Skull Island Come to Life from Hiya Toys Explore the horrors of Kong: Skull Island with the help of Hiya Toys as they debut their latest 1/18 scale action figure

Hiya Toys has slowly been bringing the Konsterverse to life with their impressive 1/18 scale action figure line. We have seen both releases for Godzilla and King Kong, and it looks like a new release has arrived. This time we are returning to Kong: Skull Island with an impressive new release as the Skull Devil is here. Releasing as part of their new Hiya Exquisite Basic 6″ line, the Skullcrawler is faithfully brought to life and measures 17″ from head to tail. Hiya Toys used CG data from Kong: Skull Island to be sure to capture every deadly detail on these creatures. They will feature some articulating with their legs as well as an articulated jaw, which is nice. Bring home some beasts for your King Kong figures to go toe to toe with, and the Kong: Skull Island Skullcrawler is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are live here with a Q4 2024, and be sure to bring home a Hiya Exquisite Kong found here.

Return to Kong: Skull Island with Hiya Toys

"Kong: Skull Island – Skull Devil Figure – Kong's god on the island, but the devils live below us. The Skull Devil from Kong: Skull Island now joins Hiya Exquisite Basic! The story follows after the Vietnam war, a group of scientists embark on an expedition to an uncharted island in the Pacific, only to discover the domain of the colossal Kong and must fight for survival in primitive Eden."

"Exquisite Basic Series Skull Devil figure standing at a length of approximately 450mm and a height of 150mm, faithfully recreates the intricate appearance and colors of the character using original CG data from the film. With unique design, jointed upper and lower jaws allow for a wide-open mouth and terrifying teeth and tongue. The soft rubber materials used for the tongue and inner mouth enhance the figure's lifelike quality, while its PVC tail with wire inside provides a range of posing possibilities."