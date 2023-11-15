Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Super7 Debuts Lone Wolf and Cub Inspired TMNT Leonardo Figure

Get ready for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 as Super7 finally drops pre-orders for the new wave of shell-shocking figures

Article Summary Super7's TMNT Ultimates Wave 11 debuts with Lone Wolf and Cub inspired Leonardo figure.

Leonardo's Last Ronin design features interchangeable heads and a variety of hand options.

The Ninja Nomad Leonardo figure includes katanas, a tanto, and a soft goods shawl.

Pre-order now for $55, with an August 2024 release and exclusive Super Pack for full wave.

A new wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures are on the way from Super7, featuring new designs for our favorite ninjas. Wave 11 consists of four new TMNT figures with two villains and two heroes, and Leonardo has returned and with an impressive new design. Inspired by the Lone Wolf and Cub, Leo is getting his own Last Ronin figure with Ninja Nomad Leonardo. This figure is incredible with an incredible sculpt and fun accessories that take the leader of the TMNT to a classic martial arts film trope. Super7 has included two heads for Leo with a Straw Hat head as well as a Trash Can Lid Ronin head.

On top of that, TMNT Nomad Leo will feature six pairs of hands, as well as a Soft Goods Shawl, signature katana swords, and a tanto sword. We have seen different versions of the turtles throughout the years, but the Last Ronin story took fans to a darker world of the turtles, and this figure gives a more Feudal Japan vibe to that. Ninja Nomad Leonardo is part of the TMNT Ultimates Wave 11 from Super7 and is priced at $55 with an August 2024 release. Pre-orders are live right here with an Exclusives Super Pack included for a full wave purchase direct for Super7.

TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 11 Ninja Nomad Leonardo

"Inspired by the "Lone Wolf and Cub" trope that is so often seen in martial arts films, tv shows, and comic books, it seems only natural that Leonardo, the most responsible of the Ninja Turtles, would eventually find himself in the role! This highly articulated, 7" scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Ninja Nomad Leonardo features intricate sculpt and premium paint detail, an array of interchangeable heads and hands, an assortment of swords, and a soft goods shawl. The battle against crime takes unexpected twists and turns, but your collection will be ready for any new developments when you add the made-to-order Ninja Nomand Leonardo ULTIMATES!"

Exclusive Super Pack

Assemble the complete Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 collection and receive an exclusive Super Pack with an assortment of weapons specific to these characters! Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Figures from Super7.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!