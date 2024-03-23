Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

More Details Revealed for Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana Gateway Set

Step back into the world of Disney Lorcana as Ravensburger has revealed some new information on some upcoming new sets

Article Summary Explore Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana TCG with the new Gateway Set.

Set to release on August 9, 2024, for an immersive Disney TCG experience.

Gateway Set includes two 30-card decks that expand to 60 as you play.

Face Ursula's might in the upcoming cooperative Illumineer’s Quest game.

Ravensburger has kicked off a lot of Disney Lorcana news this week, from tournament exclusive rewards to the announcement of Set 4: Ursula's Return. On top of those reveals, Ravensburger gave fans a closer look at the upcoming Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway set. The Gateway set will be a special standalone release that is designed to introduce the world of Lorcana to new fans or those who are trying to learn how to play. It will give Disney fans a simple and fun introduction to the familiar mechanics of trading card games while warming things up to have two people start a game.

The Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway seems like a great way to kick off a new love for this game and help newcomers step into the world. Ravensburger has even fans a closer look at some of the cards for the set, which will be from Set 4 and previous releases. This progressive learn-to-play experience will help fans build two 30-card decks while unlocking new cards as they play to end with 60-card decks. The Disney Lorcana Gateway set will also feature a two-player game board, character standees, and will be priced only at $24.99. There will be online and in-store releases for the Gateway Beginner's Set on August 9, 2024, and be sure to check out what Disney Lorcana has to offer fans in the meantime.

Begin Your Disney Lorcana Adventure with the Gateway Set

"First released in August 2023, the Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game in the wondrous realm of Lorcana. Players take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring original Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike."

"Three sets of Disney Lorcana TCG have been released so far — The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn and Into the Inklands — with three more sets, including Ursula's Return, to be released in 2024. There will be two brand-new standalone products released this year: Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway, a progressive learn-to-play experience designed to ease new players into the game and TCG space, and the Illumineer's Quest "Deep Trouble," a cooperative game that has players facing off against an Ursula glimmer with unprecedented power."

