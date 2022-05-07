Dark Souls III Nameless King Statue Coming Soon from First 4 Figures

There is a lot of focus on Elden Ring lately as FromSoftware's newest video game dominates the market. I know I have embraced the chaos of Elden Ring, but Dark Souls III has a special hold on me. It looks like First 4 Figures feels the same way as they announce their newest statue with the Dark Souls III Nameless King statue. This boss fight was intense and First 4 Figures captures the intensity of it with this beautiful piece. Coming in at a whopping 27.4" tall, this Nameless King statue features remarkable detail s well as LED functionality. The LED function will be with the Nameless King's Dragonslayer Swordspear and fans can pick static or flicking motion. Dark Souls III fans are getting an incredible statue here with some excellent detail on absolutely everything and for $1,275 that is what you get. If you have the funds to wield this kind of power then the Dark Souls III Nameless King statue is up for pre-order here with a Q2 2023 release.

"First 4 Figures is proud to present their latest resin collectible, Nameless King. This is the first statue to release in our Dark Souls™ III lineup. The Nameless King was once a dragon-slaying god of war, before he sacrificed everything to ally himself with the ancient dragons."—Soul of the Nameless King, Dark Souls™ III. The statue is inspired by the iconic cutscene in the game where the King of the Storm uses his Dragonslayer Swordspear to slay his Stormdrake mount and absorb its remaining life force to become the Nameless King. This occurs just before the second phase of the boss battle."

"The statue's storm-like presence is further enhanced through the impeccable sculptural details and overall color palette. And the base is designed to represent the ruins and pathways of Archdragon Peak, which is where the Nameless King can be summoned by ringing the bell at the Great Belfry. The Exclusive Edition of this statue comes with two (2) LED functions for Nameless King's Dragonslayer Swordspear: a static mode and an animated glowing effect!"

Dark Souls™ III – Nameless King (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following:

Dark Souls™ III – Nameless King resin painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Dark Souls™ III art style Slain Stormdrake

Dragonslayer Swordspear with two (2) LED functions

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card