Darkwing Duck Returns With New Q-Fig From Quantum Mechanix

Things are about to get dangerous as Quantum Mechanix announces their next Disney Q-Fig statue. Coming out of the 90s, we return back to the classic animated series Darkwing Duck who is back and ready for action. Darkwing is near and dear to my heart, and this statue has beautiful detail, great craftsmanship, and colors that just pop. He is placed on a nice dynamic diorama gargoyle-themed base as he looks over the city, keeping an eye out for any injustice. Darkwing has his trusty grapple gun in hand as he sports his fun and unique superhero outfit. There are not a lot of collectibles for this classic Disney character, so this is one amazing Q-Fig treat the Quantum Mechanic has cooked up for fans.

We mentioned yesterday that QMx would be releasing new Disney statues throughout the week for their Q-Fig figure series. Yesterday we covered Rocketeer as he blasts off with the truth, justice, and the American way which fans can check out here. We now get the amazing Darkwing Duck that has captivated many fans from different generations with his wacky superhero adventures. Bring some danger into your collection as QMx captures the animated aesthetic of Darkwing perfectly with this design. This Q-Fig is not set to release until Spring 202, and while pre-order information is not known yet, fans can find more details about the upcoming figure and more here. Stay tuned for more Disney and statues as they are released from QMX throughout the week.

"Unassuming citizen Drake Mallard appears to lead a normal life in his home of St. Canard, free of danger and excitement. But little do the city's residents know, Drake Mallard is actually the fearless feathered crime-fighter Darkwing Duck! No would-be evildoer is safe from the terror that flaps in the night, and no Disney collection is complete without the Darkwing Q-Fig by QMx. Inspired by the beloved Disney animated television series Darkwing Duck, this Q-Fig features our titular hero as he peers into the night atop a duck-shaped gargoyle overlooking the city. Clutching his patented gas gun and dressed in his iconic purple costume, Darkwing Duck is every bit the courageous hero we need. Well, according to him, anyway. Our daring Darkwing Q-Fig stands approximately 5 inches tall from the painstakingly-detailed gargoyle-themed base to the raised barrel of his gas gun. Darkwing's oversized hat and flowing superhero cape have been faithfully recreated here, bringing your fondest memories of Disney Afternoons to life."