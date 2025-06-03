Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Darth Maul Embraces the Dark with New Star Wars Mythos Statue

Darth Maul is back as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their newest Star Wars Mythos Premium Format with two versions being offered

Witness the return of Darth Maul as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their latest Star Wars Mythos Premium Format Figure. The Mythos line reimagines characters beyond on-screen moments, creating something special and unique for collectors. This new statue showcases Darth Maul unleashing his fury with a shirtless design that shows off his red skin and signature tattoos. Wielding his iconic double-bladed saber, this old Sith Apprentice is filled with hatred and focus as he pursues revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars Mythos statue also features Maul's post-Phantom Menace look with nicely crafted cybernetic legs.

Standing 25" tall, two versions of Maul will be released from Sideshow with a Standard and Exclusive. The exclusive version will get an extra portrait that shows off a more aggressive expression and longer horns. Both statues will also feature a light-up dual red lightsaber, which will only help enhance this sinister sculpt. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $970 or $990 with a February 2026 release date.

Star Wars – Darth Maul Mythos Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow's Mythos series features fine art collectibles that allow the collector to imagine what could have been, but maybe never was. Myths meant to be initiated by the eye and completed by the mind. This quarter-scale presentation explores Maul's years as a forgotten, phantom disciple of the dark side."

"The Darth Maul™ Mythos Premium Format™ Figure measures 25.39 inches (64.5 cm) tall, 16.54 inches (42 cm) wide, and 27.55 inches (70 cm) deep as this hateful Zabrak warrior leaps from the crumbling remains of a Sith temple. Ready to cut down his enemies, Darth Maul wields his famed dual-bladed red lightsaber. His savage rage and loathing for the accursed Jedi help him carve a path through the galaxy toward their utter ruin."

