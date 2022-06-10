DC Comics Crime Syndicate Superwoman Arrives from McFarlane

It was at the beginning of 2022 when McFarlane Toys announced their next Target Exclusive DC Multiverse wave. This new one allows collectors to build the Crime Syndicate with four figures released in the line. If you collect all four figures, you will build a DC Comics villain Starro and so far, only one figure is in stores. It looks like the original road map for the Crime Syndicate is off, but, at long last, the second figure is here for pre-order. Superwoman will now join Superman as the next Crime Syndicate member to arrive from an alternate reality of Earth-3.

Donna Troy has a sad past and it turned her into the deadly hero she is now. She unites the Crime Syndicate to take the fight to Demon's Island, that is if Starro does not stop her. No swappable parts are featured here, but you can add another female action figure for the McFarlane Toys DC Comics roster. Superwoman's sculpt is great, she will come with a BAF piece and a fun attachable Starro mini to showcase its mind control capabilities. The DC Comics Multiverse BAF Crime Syndicate Superwoman is a Target Exclusive, and pre-orders are live here. She is priced at $24.99, no release date is given and collectors can currently find Earth-3 Superman in-stores now and on Target online.

"On Earth-3, Donna Troy hails from Demon's Island, her Earth's Themyscira, where the women are ruled by the cruel Queen Hippolyta. When Steve Trevor arrives on the island in 1945, he and Donna quickly fall in love. But Steve has an ulterior motive—he's there to recruit soldiers for the war. And when he doesn't get the warriors he wants, Steve takes Donna hostage instead. Donna then makes the difficult decision to destroy the one she loves—a dark lesson her mother Hippolyta wanted her to learn. Subsequently, Donna leaves the island and forms an army of Super-Villains known as the Crime Syndicate, vowing to one day return and depose her mother as ruler."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superwoman is featured in her outfit from the story arc Crime Syndicate

Superwoman comes with a baby Starro and a base

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Crime Syndicate Build-a line will assemble an adult Starro

Build-a Adult Starro features wire in his arms for bendability. Baby Starro are made of soft pvc that allows it to be slid over the chest of any 7in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures