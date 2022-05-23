Kotobukiya Reveals My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Bishoujo Statue

Kotobukiya is taking fans back to Equestria as they continue their My Little Pony Bishoujo statue series. This time Rainbow Dash is ready for fun and sparkles with a new humanized limited edition statue. Unlike her previous release, Rainbow Dash will now feature a skin tone similar to the one in My Little Pony Equestrian Girls. Her new blue skin really shines here and she now features a new rainbow translucent design with added sparkles. The My Little Pony Rainbow Dash will also feature a translucent design matching her new blue human form and will be a perfect piece to showcase with her previous Bishoujo release. These humanized My Little Pony statues are kind of weird, but it is fun seeing these characters in a new format. The Rainbow Dash Limited Edition Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $109.99. She is expected to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The Officially Licensed MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO series is now back in an all-new limited edition color variant! Next in the lineup is Rainbow Dash! Rainbow Dash 's hair and base is now made of clear plastic material full of glitter all over! Her sparkling presence comes across even more clearly! ♪ The candy-like look and texture of this figure make it seem like she might be giving off a sweet scent. Fans will not be able to keep their eyes off of this statue!"

"The skin tone now matches her appearance in "My Little Pony: Equestria Girls"! The packaging for this figure has also been upgraded with a hologram design to add a completely different finish from the regular Rainbow Dash BISHOUJO for fans to enjoy. Be sure to add these special ponies to your collection!"