Diamond Select Reveals Tron SDCC 2021 Limited Edition 1982 Figures

Diamond Select Toys keeps the SDCC 2021 reveals rolling as they debut their deluxe Tron action figure set. Diamond Select Toys is no stranger to Tron as their hit 7 inch figures are quite popular with fans. However, this time they are returning to 1982 as this deluxe Tron set pays homage to the original action figure release. The set will include Sam Flynn, Sark, and Tron but will feature their original deco along with black-light reactive details. Each figure will come in its own retro styled blister card, with the whole set only getting a 3000 piece release.

It is unclear if accessories are included, but I would hope we can at least get attachable Identity Discs just like the original figures from the 80s. Either way, this 3-pack set gives original Tron fans a great collectible that combines both nostalgias with modern figure design in a fun and creative way. Fans will not want to miss out on this unique SDCC 2021 collectible, which is set to release in August 2021 for $79.99. The best way to get your is through your local comic book store, but some pre-orders are online like here.

"Visit the far-flung future of 1982! As we approach 40 years of Tron, Diamond Select Toys is looking back to the original Tron toy releases for this new exclusive box set! These three 7-inch figures – Tron, Sark and Flynn – are cast in translucent material to replicate their 1982 action figures, with black-light-reactive printed details. Each comes packaged on a retro-styled blister card, and all three come packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Yuri Tming, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios! Limited to 3000 pieces!"

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

From the Tron movie

Highly articulated

SDCC 2021 exclusive

Limited edition of 3,000 figures

