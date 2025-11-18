Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Disney Debuts New Talking Chewbacca Life Day Star Wars Figure

Disney was sure to celebrate some new collectibles for the Star Wars Life Day celebration along with a new talking action figure

Figure features 13 points of articulation, a glowing motion-activated Life Day orb, and signature Wookiee sounds.

Comes with a removable red robe, traditional Life Day orb, and is part of the Star Wars Power Force Collection.

Available now for $34.99 at Disney Parks and online, perfect for Star Wars collectors and fans of Chewbacca.

Life Day is a Wookiee holiday originating on the forested planet Kashyyyk, celebrated as a time of family, harmony, and gratitude. It was first introduced in the infamous and forgotten 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, showcasing the tradition that centers on gathering with loved ones around the Tree of Life. The trees' glowing orbs help symbolize hope and renewal, and the Wookiees commemorate the day with feasts, music, and rituals. Although deeply rooted in Wookiee customs, Life Day gradually becomes recognized across the wider galaxy, including Earth, which celebrated it yesterday.

Disney was sure to speed the world, and a new collectible arrived at Disney Parks with the debut of the 11.5" tall Talking Chewbacca figure. Everyone's favorite cookie will feature multiple points of articulation and a removable soft good robe. Disney has also included a button that, when pushed, he speaks and the Life Orb glows. The Disney Parks Life Day Talking Chewbacca figure is already up for purchase online for $34.99 and can also be found in the Disney Parks.

Chewbacca Life Day Talking Figure – Star Wars: Power Force

"In celebration of Life Day, this Chewbacca action figure wears a traditional red robe and holds a Life Day orb decorated with a field of stars. With multiple points of articulation, this highly detailed action figure features button-activated character sounds while the orb features motion-activated light and sound effects! It is sure to hold a special place in your Star Wars collection every day of the year and for a long, long time to come."

Features 13 points of articulation

Motion-activated orb light and sounds effects!

Button activated character sounds

Includes red Life Day robe and orb

Removable robe

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of the Star Wars Power Force Collection

