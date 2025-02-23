Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: disney, gentle giant ltd, Lilo & Stitch

Disney's Lilo & Stitch 3D Bust Arrives from Gentle Giant Ltd.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new assortment of collectible statues including Disney's Lilo & Stitch - Stitch Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

Article Summary Discover Gentle Giant's stunning Stitch Legends in 3-D bust from Lilo & Stitch, standing at 8" tall.

This limited-edition collectible, priced at $200, captures Stitch's mischief with a wild expression.

Features details like Lilo's doll Scrump, coconuts, and a tropical vibe, ready for pre-order now.

Limited to 1,000 pieces, it includes a numbered certificate, releasing Q4 2025—don't miss out!

Experiment 626, better known as Stitch, is the genetically engineered creature at the heart of Disney's beloved 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch. Created by the evil genius Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Stitch was designed to be an unstoppable force of destruction to conquer planets. He possesses a wide variety of powers, including super strength, intelligence, and near indestructibility. However, since creating such a monstrosity is outlawed, the Galactic Federation captures the creature only for him to escape to Earth. This is just the beginning of the story, where he is adopted by Lilo Pelekai, a lonely Hawaiian girl who searches for a friend.

The magic of Lilo & Stitch is now coming to life with Gentle Giant Ltd.'s latest Disney Legends in 3-D statue series. Standing at 8" tall, this bust captures the mischief that is Experiment 626 in glorious detail with a wild expression. He is ready to find the meaning of family with this statue that also features Lilo's doll, Scrump, and coconuts to capture that tropical vibe. Gentle Giant Ltd has this Disney Legends in 3-D statue priced at $200, and it is already up for pre-order with a Q4 2025 release while being limited to only 1,000 pieces.

Disney's Lilo & Stitch – Stitch Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Ohana means family, and Stitch is joining the Legends in 3-D family of busts! Part of DST's classic Disney line, this head-and-shoulders portrait of Stitch measures approximately 8 inches tall atop a pile of coconut drinks, with Lilo's doll Scrump sitting front and center. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color numbered box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!