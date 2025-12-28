Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

DLX Starscream from Transformers: Bumblebee Lands at threezero

New die-cast metal frame Transformers figures are on the way from threezero including the arrival of live-action Starscream

Article Summary threezero releases a DLX Transformers: Bumblebee Starscream figure with premium die-cast metal frame

Figure stands 10.6 inches tall, features G1-inspired movie design, and over 50 points of articulation

Includes LED-illuminated eyes, interchangeable weapons, and advanced paint weathering techniques

Pre-orders open now for $239.99 with an expected Q1 2026 release date for serious Transformers collectors

The movie Transformers: Bumblebee begins with a dramatic war-torn scene on Cybertron, showing the Autobots fighting a losing battle against the Decepticons. In this opening, fans are introduced to some iconic Autobots and Decepticons that have not yet been seen in live-action. This movie is slightly out of continuity for the Bayverse series of Transformers films, as they feature updated G1-inspired designs. This gritty yet heroic introduction is a gift that just keeps on giving, with plenty of toys capturing these iconic appearances, including Starscream. While not in the main film, he and his Seekers are shown in this battle, and threezero has crafted up a new DLX figure for him.

Now, that cinematic moment is faithfully captured with the Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Scale Starscream figure by threezero. This high-end figure represents how Starscream appears in the Bumblebee film, featuring a G1-inspired design and standing 10.6 inches tall, with a die-cast frame. Starscream will feature LED-illuminated eyes, over 50 points of articulation, and interchangeable weapons, including a Null-ray blaster and Electron Spike Blade. It is nice to see more of these opening act figures coming to life, and pre-orders are already live for Starscream at $239.99 with a Q1 2026 release date.

Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Scale Collectible Series Starscream

"From the live-action film Transformers: Bumblebee, threezero proudly presents the DLX Starscream! This Transformers action figure features threezero's renowned painting techniques to meticulously recreate Starscream's appearance from the film. DLX Starscream stands approximately 27 cm (10.6 inches) tall. DLX Starscream features newly sculpted parts including head, signature shoulder intakes, and other details and elements across his body, arms, and legs. He also features a magnetically controlled eye lighting system, and a die-cast alloy internal frame for enhanced durability and handling, with approximately 51 points of articulation."

"The knee joint structure has also been reconfigured using die-cast alloy. This allows the figure to offer excellent balance and dynamic posing, providing a premium feel. The body showcases precise, sculpted details and mechanical structures, combined with threezero's signature battle-damaged weathering techniques, which carefully reproduces mechanical abrasions for realistic textures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!