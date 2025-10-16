Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Donatello Joins McFarlane's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection

Get ready to enter the sewers of New York with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

Figure is 5 inches tall, fully poseable, and based on IDW Publishing’s TMNT comic book artwork

Donatello comes with his bo staff, tech tools, swappable hands and feet, and an exclusive comic reprint

Wave 1 includes Donatello, Leonardo, Shredder, and the Foot Soldier, releasing October 2025 at $27.99 each

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of Page Punchers figures. Get ready for some totally tubular fun as these turtles are fully articulated 5" figures based on the hit IDW Publishing comic book designs. The turtles are kicking things off first with Donatello being part of the first wave, who comes packed with detailed accessories and a reprint comic book. Donatello will come with his signature bo staff, a staff holder, wrench, blow torch, and a swappable head portrait.

McFarlane has also included a set of swappable parts for the turtles with alternate hands and, for the first time, feet. Donatello will also come with a "Page Puncher Edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic. To make things even cooler, McFarlane has given these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles their own blister card packaging with comic-accurate stylings. Shredder, Leonardo, and the Foot Soldier are all part of Wave 1 and are priced at $27.99 with an October 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live. Cowabunga!

Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) with Comic (Page Punchers)

"The Turtles have rescued their brother Leonardo, who had fallen under the control of Shredder. Bruised, exhausted, and unsure of Leo's mental state the group hits the road seeking sanctuary outside of New York City."

Product Features:

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Accessories include bo staff, bo staff holder, wrench, blow torch, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book reprint from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

