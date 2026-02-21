Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Donatello Joins NECA's New TMNT x Usage Yojimbo Collection

Get ready to expand your turtle collection as NECA debuts their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo figures

Article Summary NECA unveils new TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo 7-inch action figures inspired by Stan Sakai’s iconic comic art

Donatello leads the lineup, featuring new sculpts, comic book styling, and multiple accessories

All four Ninja Turtles are included, each with signature weapons and swappable heads for dynamic display

Figures launch in 2026 in collector-friendly packaging and will be available through major online retailers

NECA is back with a brand new set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles. This new release celebrates a very popular TMNT team-up with Usagi Yojimbo, created by Stan Sakai. Sakai has drawn the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles multiple times, most notably, he both wrote and illustrated the original Mirage crossover story "Turtle Soup and Rabbit Stew" in 1987. In that story, the Turtles are transported to Usagi's world, and Sakai draws them in his distinctive, clean, and expressive brush style alongside Usagi Yojimbo characters. NECA is now bringing these designs to life with a selection of brand-new 7" figures that have new sculpts.

Featuring a new comic book deco, Donatello is ready for action and ready to join his brothers. All four members of the TMNT are getting releases, with him getting a fun release with two swappable heads. He will also come with a ninja star, four extra hands, and his signature bo-staff. NECA was sure to also create new collector-friendly window box packaging for this release, which is not up for pre-order yet. Fans can expect these new TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo figures to arrive in 2026 and be released through online retailers like the NECA Store.

Donatello – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo

"Celebrate over 40 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and Usagi Yojimbo! Based on the work of legendary artist Stan Sakai and produced in collaboration with Dogu Publishing, NECA presents new TMNT Ultimate action figures featuring all-new sculpts and authentic, stylized comic book deco. Each 7-inch scale figure includes interchangeable heads and hands and their signature weapons."

Ultimate Donatello with bo staff

Ultimate Leonardo with katanas

Ultimate Michelangelo with nunchucks

Ultimate Raphael with twin sai

"Each figure sold separately in individually packaged in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

