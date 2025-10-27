Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Emma Frost Goes Diamond with Exclusive X-Men Marvel Legends

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Marvel Legends

Article Summary Emma Frost debuts in a stunning Diamond Form as a Target Exclusive X-Men Marvel Legends action figure.

Figure features signature white costume, translucent diamond skin, and multiple display accessories.

Packaging comes in retro-style Marvel Legends card, capturing classic X-Men comic book vibes.

Highly articulated, perfect for collectors wanting to expand their Marvel Legends X-Men multiverse.

Emma Frost, also known as the White Queen, first appeared in Marvel Comics with The Uncanny X-Men #129. Created by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne, Emma is a powerful telepath and member of the villainous Hellfire Club's Inner Circle. In the beginning, she was an early adversary of the X-Men and even helped to manipulate Jean Grey during the legendary "Dark Phoenix Saga." Over the years, Emma Frost has gone from a cold, manipulative elitist to an iconic member of the X-Men, leading the team from time to time and even being a partner to Cyclops.

One of her signature powers, besides being a telepath, is his Diamond Form, which Hasbro has captured with a new Target Exclusive Marvel Legends figure. This exclusive Marvel Legends figure will feature her all-white outfit, but now with new translucent skin. She will come with a pair of swappable hands, an extra portrait, and a variety of X-Men teaching materials. The White Queen will be packed in her own Marvel Legends Retro X-Men cardback and is set to release later this year, only at Target.

Emma Frost (Diamond Form)- Exclusive X-Men Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro Emma Frost (Diamond Form) and other X-Men action figures! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure is detailed to look like the character from the X-Men comics. Target Exclusive."

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Emma Frost (Diamond Form) figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more X-Men inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

