Enter The Mandalorian's Armory With LEGO's New Star Wars Set

LEGO has unveiled their newest Star Wars set from the hit television series The Mandalorian. This time we are entering The Armorer's Forge with this small yet highly detailed 258 piece set. Three brand new Star Wars mini-figure are included in the set are The Mandalorian in his Beskar Armor, the heavy Mandalorian Paz Vizsla, and the owner of the Forge herself, The Armorer. The Forge comes to life in LEGO form with this set as it includes Star Wars accessories from the show, a detachable forge with flames, a storage unit, Beskar pieces, and much more. This entire set will be a collectible we have yet to see, and it will be nice to incorporate the Forge into our Star Wars The Mandalorian adventures. The set is not expected to release until September 2021, but pre-orders are live here for $29.99.

"Young fans can relive Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes and pretend to mold beskar armor with this detailed LEGO® brick model of The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge (75319). It features a Mythosaur logo over the entrance, detachable forge with a rotating exhaust hood and melting pot, Holocron, cool machinery, storage cabinet, and assorted accessory elements including 3 beskar bars and a thermal detonator."

"The set includes 3 new-for-September-2021 LEGO minifigures – The Mandalorian, Paz Vizsla and The Armorer – with cool weapons and accessory elements including a special Mandalorian rifle and 2 jetpacks for extra creative play possibilities. Step-by-step instructions are included so even LEGO beginners can enjoy the building experience."

Includes 3 new-for-September-2021 LEGO® minifigures – The Mandalorian, Paz Vizsla and The Armorer – with cool weapons and accessory elements, including 2 jetpacks, to inspire imaginative play.

Features a Mythosaur logo over the entrance, detachable forge with flame elements, rotating exhaust hood and melting pot, Holocron, machinery, table with a hidden compartment and a storage cabinet.

The forge has lots of accessory elements for creative play, including an extra Mandalorian helmet, 3 beskar bars, a thermal detonator and broom, plus forged weapons and a blaster.

Fun to build and play with solo or as a group activity, this building toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for creative kids and any Star Wars™ fan aged 8 and up.

The Mandalorian Forge measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 7 in. (18 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (16 cm) deep and looks great displayed in a child's bedroom between playtime adventures.

Thinking of buying this 258-piece buildable playset for a Star Wars™ fan who is new to LEGO® sets? No problem. It comes with illustrated, step-by-step instructions so they can build with confidence.