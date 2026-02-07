Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Evolutionary Chaos of Shin Godzilla Arrives with New Super7 ReAction

Super7 is back with some more kaiju fun as they debut their new Toho ReAction Figure Wave 10 Godzilla collectible figures

Article Summary Super7 debuts new Toho ReAction Figure Wave 10 featuring Shin Godzilla, Godzilla 2000, and Mechagodzilla.

Shin Godzilla’s unique evolutionary abilities from the 2016 film are faithfully brought to collectible form.

This 3.75” retro action figure captures flaming red details and multiple Godzilla forms from the movie.

The figure is in themed packaging and available now for $25, perfect for expanding any Godzilla collection.

Super7 has just unveiled their newest set of Toho Godzilla Wave 10 figures, which capture a variety of different forms of the kaiju king. In the film Shin Godzilla (2016), this version of the kaiju is constantly evolving because it's portrayed as a biological catastrophe rather than a traditional monster with a fixed form. In the film's story, Godzilla originates from a mutated marine organism exposed to radioactive waste dumped into Tokyo Bay. That mutation gives him an unprecedented ability: rapid, adaptive evolution. Godzilla's body automatically changes in response to environmental threats and injuries, almost like a living defense system.

When he's attacked with conventional weapons, he evolves armor-like skin. When bombers wounded him, he developed atomic breath and energy-based countermeasures. Every human escalation triggers a new, more terrifying evolutionary leap. Unlike the King of the Monsters fans all know and love, this one adapts and serves as a parallel to the disasters Japan has faced. Super7 now brings Shin Godzilla to life with a new 3.75" figure with sculpted detail, and in themed card back packaging. The figure is already live for the Toho Wave 10 figures for $25 each, and Shin Godzilla is joined by Godzilla 2000 and Mechagodzilla.

Toho ReAction Figures Wave 10 – Shin Godzilla

"Call an emergency summit. A colossal situation is evolving—and it's ready to come ashore in your collection. Welcome Shin Godzilla as a Super7 ReAction Figure. This 3.75" scale, retro action figure is inspired by the 2016 film, coming to life in flaming red details with a satin paint finish. You might also want to watch out for its tail, which appears to be growing a new head, with its threatening jaws open."

"Clear your collection of any tall objects and let this collectible make a formidable presence on your display shelves. Or, re-create your favorite scenes from the movie and stage a battle that rages from a mini Tokyo Bay all the way inland. Either way, the perfect opportunity awaits for you to see what evolves next in your Toho collection when you bring home this Shin Godzilla ReAction Figure."

