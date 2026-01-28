Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Exclusive Transformers: The Movie Leader Class Optimus Prime Revealed

The Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection continues with the Leader of the Autobots with the Target Exclusive Optimus

Article Summary Transformers Studio Series unveils a Target Exclusive Leader Class Optimus Prime action figure

Figure recreates the iconic Optimus Prime versus Megatron battle from the 1986 movie

Features movie-accurate sculpt, Matrix of Leadership, blaster, and Autobot City accessory

Pre-orders open at Target for $59.99, with a March 2026 release alongside Leader Megatron

The legendary duel between Optimus Prime and Megatron in The Transformers: The Movie (1986) isn't just another cartoon fight; it's a cinematic showdown that defined a generation. Set among the ruins of Autobot City, Optimus and Megatron unleash everything they have in a brutal, high-stakes brawl. The fight's impact is amplified by its unflinching intensity and real consequences, including Optimus' deadly wound and his passing of the Matrix of Leadership, a moment that shocked audiences. Hasbro now wants fans to relive that fight with their new The Transformers: The Movie Leader Class Optimus Prime.

Released as part of the Target Exclusive Transformers "More Than Meets The Eye" Collection, Optimus is back, ready for action. This Leader Class figure faithfully captures Optimus in his movie-accurate form with detailed sculpting and movie-inspired battle decals. Standing 7.25" tall, Optimus Prime will convert into his iconic truck mode in just 40 steps. For accessories, Hasbro has included the Matrix of Leadership, a blaster, and a piece of Autobot City that fits in his stomach. Pre-orders are already live on Target for $59.99, and he is set to release alongside Megatron in March 2026. You Got The Touch!

The Transformers : The Movie Leader Class Optimus Prime

"Celebrate the 40-year anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection Optimus Prime action figure, designed to recreate his final moments in battle. The 7.25-inch (18 cm) figure converts from robot to toy truck mode in 40 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable accessories like a blaster, Matrix of Leadership, and a stake, this Optimus Prime figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

BATTLE-WORN THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE OPTIMUS PRIME ACTION FIGURE: This Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime figure features special details to recreate his epic battle with Megatron

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MOVIE: Part of the Transformers MTMTE Collection to celebrate 40 years since the release of the fan-favorite animated film

7.25-INCH FIGURE CONVERTS BETWEEN ROBOT AND TRUCK MODES: Leader Class Transformers action figure converts between modes in 40 steps

