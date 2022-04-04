FILA Wants You to Go Fast with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Collab Sneakers

Gotta Go Fast! Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is arriving in theaters this week, and FILA is ready to celebrate. The hit shoe company has teamed up with Paramount Picture to give movie-goers and gamers a truly speedy collectible. The Ray Tracer Evo is getting a Sonic makeover with this special shoe collaboration with this slick unisex slip-on sneaker. This is a very interesting collaboration, and I'm sure die-hard Sonic the Hedgehog fans will be ecstatic to get their hands on these. Priced at $115, the all-red shoe is mesh and features a FILA x Sonic 2 logo on the front tongue pull as well as the back heel tab.

Similar to our favorite blue hedgehog, these shoes will be a nice collector's item for sneakerheads and Sonic the Hedgehog fans for both games and movies. Sizes from 3.5 – 13 will be offered, and they are located right here. Be sure to keep tabs on the web-page if sold out as they seemed to be all gone before FILA even put up the link, and with a hot item like this, there could easily be restocks. It is unclear if they will be hitting stores or if it is just an online exclusive, so be sure to keep your eyes and your rings at the ready to get yours.

"FILA has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to launch the Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, a unisex slip-on sneaker inspired by the iconic Sonic shoe as seen in the film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2!

A men's slip-on sneaker that we are, frankly, obsessed with. Comfort is king and style is what you make it. Iconic Everywhere. #FILAstyle"

mesh / synthetic

embossed FILA x Sonic 2 logo on front tongue pull and back heel tab

elastic webbing across upper for easy slip-on

FILA Energized midsole cushioning for added comfort

recycled energized sockliner

all white midsole and outsole