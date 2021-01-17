Yu-Gi-Oh Blue Eyes White Dragon Summoned by First 4 Figures

Blue-Eyes White Dragon has been summoned to their field in attack position from First 4 Figures. The iconic monster from the anime and trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh comes to life with an amazing 13.8-inch tall statue. The dragon will get two different versions letting collectors pick between a white and silver color design. Blue-Eyes White Dragon is posed in the Burst Stream of Destruction attack and will even get LEDs to enhance the design. Both Yu-Gi-Oh statues showcase the mighty dragon on a base that captures the ruins of Ancient Egypt. This is one statue that fans, Both old and new, will not want to miss out on and will be a great piece for any Yu-Gi-Oh display or game tournament area.

It is not often that Yu-Gi-Oh fans get collectibles for their favorite monsters outside of the cards. First 4 Figures has really created something special here and from the sculpt to the LED effects, this will be one amazing statue for any fan. The Yu-Gi-Oh Blue-Eyes White Dragon Exclusive White and Silver Statues from First 4 Figures are priced at $154.99 each. They are expected to release in the second quarter of 2021, and fans can find pre-orders located here for White and here for Silver. Payment plans are also offered, and a variety of different bundles can also be found located here. Show the true power of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon with First 4 Figures and enhance your Yu-Gi-Oh collection!

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC statue collectible, Blue-Eyes White Dragon! This is the first statue to release in the all-new Yu-Gi-Oh! PVC lineup. This legendary dragon is a powerful engine of destruction. Virtually invincible, very few have faced this awesome creature and lived to tell the tale.— Blue-Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Flavor Text."

"The statue's concept is inspired by the scene in the anime where a battle ensues between Pharaoh Atem and a Priest possessed by his evil father, Priest Akhenaden. The possessed Seto summons Blue-Eyes White Dragon from the stone tablet it's contained in to attack the pharaoh, and although Blue-Eyes manages to take out the pharaoh's Dark Magician, Pharaoh Atem remains unharmed as the spirit of the original owner of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Kisara, manages to expel Akhenaden from Seto's body and passes onto Seto the power of Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The patterns on the sides of the PVC base are reminiscent of Ancient Egyptian times, which is when the battle took place."

"The Exclusive Edition of this statue comes with a head sculpt that features Blue-Eyes White Dragon's ultimate attack, the Burst Stream of Destruction, which has LED lights in it. The Exclusive Silver Edition of this statue comes with a head sculpt that features Blue-Eyes White Dragon's ultimate attack, the Burst Stream of Destruction, which has LED lights in it. And this Silver variant has a blackish blue paint application for those who prefer a more realistic-looking dragon. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com!"