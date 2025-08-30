Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, The Matrix

Follow the White Rabbit with Iron Studios New The Matrix 1/10 Statue

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including Neo from The Matrix

Article Summary Neo returns in Iron Studios’ latest Matrix 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by Keanu Reeves’ iconic role.

The collectible captures Neo’s bullet-dodging action and signature style from the groundbreaking 1999 film.

Sculpted at 9.8” tall, this detailed limited edition statue is available for preorder at $219 for June 2026 delivery.

Iron Studios continues to impress with highly detailed collectibles crafted for dedicated The Matrix fans.

Neo, born Thomas A. Anderson, is the reluctant hero of The Matrix (1999), created by the Wachowskis. Neo leads a secret life as a hacker, but his ordinary reality is shattered when he discovers that the world he knows is a simulated prison controlled by intelligent machines. Guided by Morpheus, Neo discovers he is The One: a prophesied figure with the ability to bend the Matrix's laws, which includes dodging bullets, flying, and ultimately reshaping reality. The Matrix changed the world, from groundbreaking action to adding new philosophical depth to our own reality.

Keanu Reeves's portrayal is now immortalized with Iron Studios' newest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing 9.8" tall, Neo embraces his path as he is ready to take the fight to the system itself. Bend reality to your will with this fun sculpt with slow-motion bullets, and The One is his iconic outfit. It is not often that we see The Matrix collectibles, and Iron Studios did a great job capturing the action of the blockbuster film for $219. Pre-orders for this 1/10 Neo statue are already live on the Iron Online Store, with a June 2026 release and Trinity arriving in the near future.

Neo – Matrix – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

