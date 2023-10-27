Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: frankenstein, Sideshow Collectibles

Frankenstein's Monsters Lives Once Again with Sideshow Collectibles

Return to the depths of Doctor Frankenstein’s Castle with Sideshow Collectibles monstrous statue that has awakened

Created back in 1818, the tragic story of Frankenstein's Monster was brought to life by Mary Shelley. This infamous monster was made of various body parts and then reanimated through some pretty unorthodox experiments by Victor Frankenstein. His arrival into the world was rejected by humans with fear and hate, pushing him into the monster everyone saw him as. Sideshow Collectibles has now brought their own version of Frankenstein's Monster to life with a brand new statue. Coming in at 19" tall, this reanimated created is packed with gruesome detail, with stitched limbs, bolts, torn cloths, and a graveyard display base. Bring home a truly monstrous collectible with Sideshow, with this beast getting a November 2024 release. Sideshow's Frankenstein's Monster Statue is priced at $580, and pre-orders are already live right here. Fire Bad!

Frankenstein's Monster Statue from Sideshow

"All men hate the wretched; how, then, must I be hated, who am miserable beyond all living things!" Sideshow presents the Frankenstein's Monster Statue, an original horror collectible inspired by the iconic literary figure and his visual legacy across the centuries."

"First brought to life by the words of Mary Shelley, the creation known as Frankenstein's Monster has taken on many forms throughout popular culture. Sideshow's new depiction honors the creature's horror roots and tragic nature in a melancholy cemetery scene. Frankenstein's Monster lurches through the biting cold, crossing a snow-dusted grave where a lantern, shovel, and broken skull rest. The headstone bears an epitaph to Elizabeth Lavenza, the would-be bride of Victor Frankenstein and victim to the monster's vengeance."

"The Frankenstein's Monster Statue measures 19" tall x 12" wide x 11.7" deep and is fully sculpted to capture all of the cadaverous detail of the hulking figure. Two large electrodes emerge from his back, which is cloaked in the pelt of a skinned black bear. Patchwork pants mirror the monster's construction and silver staples hold his reanimated flesh together across every surface of his body. He is painted with a mixture of rotting yellows and irritated reds, emphasizing how Frankenstein's creation straddles the line between life and death. Shock some new life into your display of horror collectibles and bring home the Frankenstein's Monster Statue by Sideshow today."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!