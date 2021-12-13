Doctor Strange: Book of the Vishanti is A Marvelous Collectors Item

The popularity of Doctor Strange begins once again with upcoming appearances in some Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. First up, he is appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which premieres this week, and then he gets his full-length feature film with Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness in early 2022. With the hype already starting to kick off, there are two pretty incredible collectibles to buy right now in preparation for these upcoming events starting with the Eye of Agamotto replica. This fantastic 1:1 replica comes from Hasbro's Marvel Legends line with impressive sculpt, design, and mechanical effects. The craftsmanship on this piece is truly next level with smooth movable parts, a companion display stand, and an LED Time Stone.

In the center of the Eye of Agamotto is the Time Stone, as seen in Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The replica works when the button is pushed on the top, making it move and opening up the Eye to reveal that green shine. The stone can be removed from the device as well by pushing the button on the back, and the stone can even hold its own charge. By removing the Time Stone, Marvel and Doctor Strange fans get a new assortment of display options to choose from. This replica is a truly wonderful collectible to allow fans to step into the Mystical Arts world. It only gets enhanced when it is displayed with Doctor Strange: The Book of the Vashanti coming to us from Abrams Books.

Our friends over at Abrams Books sent us a copy of this incredible magical guide, and I immediately knew these two items were destined to be together. The Book of the Vishanti gives Marvel fans a deep dive into the lore of the Mystical Realm of Doctor Strange. This book is not the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Doctor but a Marvel Comics version giving fans a deeper and richer look into the world of magic. The guide is filled with references to magic users with past Sorcerers Supremes, villains like Dr. Doom, and even paranormal threats like Dracula. The book even has lots of Doctor Strange notes, giving us insight into his thoughts and secrets from throughout Marvel Comics.

I was shocked by how incredible Doctor Strange: The Book of the Vishanti was from its deep dive into magic to its fantastic illustrations. The book is new, but the detail within showcases something dark and old that Marvel Comics will fall in love with. The book is no small feature either as it covers a lot of the lore as seen in the comics and then some, making it a perfect collectible for old and new fans. Displaying it with the Marvel Legends Eye of Agamotto is legendary, making the entire display come to life by keeping the magic alive. The Marvel Legends Eye of Agamotto replica is available for purchase right now (here), and the Book of the Vishanti is set to release December 14, 2021, right here and can be found in most book stores as well. Dormammu, I've Come To Bargain!