Deadpool Levels Up With His Newest Revoltech Marvel Figure

The Merc with a Mouth returns as Kaiyodo reveals a new version of their popular Deadpool Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. This fully poseable figure is loaded with high amounts of detail, articulation, and a massive amount of accessories this time around. Starting things off, Deadpool will come with 4 swappable heads featuring standard, sad, happy, and open-mouth. These will pair well with the 5 pairs of swappable eyes that include heart, angry, wide, normal, and squinting, which will allow for a wide range of classic Deadpool moments. Kaiyodo was not messing around with this figure either, as he comes with his own personal arsenal with an assortment of knives, guns, swords, and even a stick of dynamite to show he means business. Standing 6" tall, Deadpool fans will not want to miss this Version 2.0 figure, and they can pre-order him here for $99.99. He is set to release in November 2021, and do not forget to check out some of the there Revoltech figures like Cable to assist this Merc on his bloody adventures.

"Deadpool returns to the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line as a fully poseable action figure from Kaiyodo! This time, the Merc with a Mouth comes with a plethora of interchangeable accessories, weapons, and more for even more action—along with a figure stand to dynamically pose and display in your Marvel figure collection."

Product Features

6 inches (15cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Officially licensed

Part of the Revoltech figure line

30 Points of articulation

Includes even more interchangeable accessories!

Box Contents

Deadpool figure

4 Masked heads Normal Frowning Open mouth Smiling

5 Pairs of eyes Normal eyes Wide eyes Heart eyes Squinting eyes Angry eyes



5 Pairs of hands Pair of open hands Pair to hold phone Pair to hold weapons Pair of fists Pair of thumbs up hands

2 Ammo holsters

2 Small knives 2 Sheaths

Stick of dynamite

Phone

2 Katana

2 Large sai

2 Large sheaths Back connector

2 Large knives

2 Gun holsters

4 Guns

