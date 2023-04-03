Be Prepared for Scar as Iron Studios Debuts New The Lion King Statue Iron Studios is back with an incredible and new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including their first ever the Lion King statue

Disney fans better prepare for a chance of a lifetime and get some be prepared for sensational news as Iron Studios has a new Disney statue in the works. A shining new era is tiptoeing nearer as The Lion King comes to life for their 1/10 Art Scale statue series. The one and only Scar is back with not one but two different releases, with a standard and deluxe release. The standard features Scar standing proud as he prepares to be the new Lion King. The deluxe, on the other hand, brings the iconic Be Prepared song to life. Coming in at 12" tall, Scar and the Hyenas are planning to take down Musfasa, and Iron Studios captures it all.

Iron Studios has not tackled Disney properties before so it is a first, and an incredible one at that. Scar features impressive craftsmanship, color, and detail that The Lion King fans will easily fall in love with. Hopefully, more Disney statues are on the way, and with this year marking 100 Years of Wonder with Disney, it would not be surprising to see more arrive. This The Lion King statue seems to be a Latin America exclusive, and the deluxe will come with a $500 price tag. Release dates and pre-orders are unknown at the time, but all things Iron Studios can be found here.

Scar Prepares for the Death of the King with Iron Studios

Scar Deluxe – The Lion King – Art Scale 1/10

License: Disney

Scale: 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 12.3" in (H) X 8.4" in (W) X 7.7" in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

UPC: 618231953257

MSRP: USD 499,99 (American US Dollars)

Exclusive to LATAM

Release schedule: First quarter of 2024