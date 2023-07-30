Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, pinocchio

Disney 100th Anniversary Pinocchio Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

The wooden boy that becomes a real is back once again with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale Disney statue from Iron Studios

The 100th Anniversary of Disney continues to go strong, and Iron Studios is back with another statue to celebrate the landmark event. A classic tale has returned once again as the adventures of Pinocchio are about to begin. Iron Studios is stepping into the workshop of woodworker Geppetto as he makes a Woden boy. Little does he know, this wooden doll will soon come to life with the help of the Blue Fairy's magic. Iron Studios filled this statue with plenty of characters like Gepetto, Pinocchio, Jimmy Cricket, Cleo, and Figaro are all featured right in the workshop, which is packed with detail and color. Watch the master at work with this beautiful Disney 100 statue for Pinocchio, which real boys and girls will surely not want to miss. Disney fans can bring home this piece for $299.99, he is set for a Q2 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Witness the Creation of Pinocchio with Iron Studios

"Proud of his creation, the old artisan carpenter gives the final touches in the painting of the small wooden doll sat in the workbench in front of him, with the wise and joyful Jiminy Cricket on his left foot. In a rich set of his workshop full of details, with bottles, jars, and paint canisters filling the space shared with Figaro, his short pet cat and a small and detailed carved totem by his side as the base for the fishbowl of the bashful Cleo, his other pet, the tiny goldfish."

"With wooden chips overflowing a bucket at his feet; on the edge of the base, over the rustic floor rests another one of his marionettes. Smiling as if he's admiring with tenderness his father and creator, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Pinocchio Deluxe – Disney Classics 100 Years – Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the classic film from 1940, adding to the collection that celebrates the 100 years of Disney."

