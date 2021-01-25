Cool Runnings Slides Into Funko Fair with Pop Reveals

It seems Funko wants to keep us in the 90s as they continue Day 5 of their Funko Fair. The newest movie to get a Pop announcement is the hit Disney sports comedy Cool Runnings. The movie depicts a loosely based true story for four Jamaican bobsleighs who dream of entering the Winter Olympics. They ask for the help of a former and disgraced Olympian who wants to redeem himself as well. The Disney movie tells a tale of friendship, hard work, and redemption, and now they are coming back to life in amazing Pop form from Funko. Only two pops have been revealed this time around, with the first being Sanka Coffin (Doug E. Doug.) Of course, he will be shown with his lucky egg, which takes this Pop design to a hilarious new level. "Do you want to kiss my egg?"

The second and last Funko Pop in the Cool Runnings wave is Irving "Irv" Blitzer, who was played by the legendary John Candy. Irv is shown in his varsity jacket as the Jamaican colored hat he wears throughout the film. Whether you are a fan of Cool Runnings or not, everyone can appreciate John Candy, and this Pop is very well done and will be a must-have collectible for fans. Cool Runnings is currently on Disney+ and worth a watch if collectors are looking to scratch that sports comedy itch. Both Sanka Coffin and Irving Blitzer Cool Runnings Pops from Funko are set to release in April 2021. Pre-orders for both are already live, and fans are able to find them and other Funko Fair new releases here. Stay tuned for more Fair Movie reveals throughout the day as they come; we have already seen Fast and the Furious 9 and Bram Stoker's Dracula, so who knows what else is next.