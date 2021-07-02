DC Comics Etrigan Arrives From Hell With McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another one of their awesome DC Comics DC Multiverse figures reveals with Etrigan. This demon deals a lot with John Constantine and Justice League Dark, and now he is ready to join your collection. Cursed by Merlin, Jason Blood is linked for eternity with the demon Etrigan, and McFarlane Toys beautifully brings him to life. The figure features an armored body scout and will come with a curved sword accessory. The sculpt is very well done, adding fine detail to this chain armor and his devilish good looks. It is a figure like this that really makes me appreciate the DC Comic figures that McFarlane Toys is giving to fans. Pre-orders for the Etrigan Demon Knight DC Comics figure are live right here for $19.99. Be sure to check out other new additions to the DC Multiverse like King Shazam and the Suicide Squad.

"DC Comics Multiverse Superstar Figure – Demon Knight – Jason Blood, once a mortal man who lived centuries ago, was bound to Etrigan after the Demon was summoned by none other than the wizard Merlin. Jason was rendered immortal and granted the ability to swap places with his demonic counterpart upon saying the magic words. Though Jason has tried many times to exert his will over Etrigan while he is transformed, the Demon is too powerful to be completely contained. Still, more often than not, Etrigan, despite his nature, is interested in the greater good—even if his motives and methods remain suspect."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Demon figure is based on his look in the Demon Knights Comic

The Demon includes a sword and a base

Included collectable art card with The Demon figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures, sold separately