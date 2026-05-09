Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Michelangelo is Unleashed with Iron Studios Newest TMNT Statue

Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues, including more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unleashed

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo Unleashed 1/10 Art Scale statue with fierce new energy.

This TMNT Michelangelo statue swaps Mikey’s jokester side for a bulkier, battle-ready warrior stance atop a pizzeria base.

Standing 9.4 inches tall, Michelangelo features his orange look, angry expression, skateboard, and signature nunchuck.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can pre-order Michelangelo Unleashed now for $255, with release set for March 2027.

The new Michelangelo Unleashed statue, inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe, is coming to life from Iron Studios. Mikey is back and ready for action, and is leaving the joke behind with this more intense and battle-ready statue. This piece reimagines Michelangelo not as the carefree pizza-loving jokester but as a fully unleashed warrior, and will join Raphael and Donatello in the line. Coming in at 9.4" tall, TMNT fans get to see Mieky displayed in a new bulky format as he stands on top of a pizzeria with a skateboard in hand.

Mikey's iconic orange colors are featured here, and he wears an angry expression as he wields one of his signature nunchucks. Unlike other interpretations, Iron Studios brings together all of Michelangelo's characteristics into one unleashed piece that TMNT fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/10-scale Mikey Unleashed statue are now live for $255. He is set to release in March 2027, and fans can also pre-order Raphael and Donny statues now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 1/10 Michelangelo Unleashed

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures share the same passion as our clients; thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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