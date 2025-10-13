Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Cardiac Goes After Spider-Man with New Marvel Legends Figure

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Cardiac, also known as Dr. Elias, first appeared in Marvel Comics in The Amazing Spider-Man #342 in 1990. Created by David Michelinie and Erik Larsen, Cardiac is a vigilante antihero who uses advanced technology to fight against corporate greed and injustice. Once a respected physician, he became disillusioned with the medical system after his brother's death due to a corporation holding back the life-saving treatment for more money. Unlike traditional heroes, Cardiac often operates outside the law, targeting corrupt businesses and criminals with lethal force.

These acts lead him directly into conflict with Spider-Man, and now he is coming to Marvel Legends with a new figure. Releasing as part of the Spider-Man Marvel Legends Retro Collection, Cardiac is ready for action with an impressive new figure that is highly detailed. He is featured in his signature suit, Beta staff, and has attachable weapon effects for his staff or hand. This figure is a nice addition to the Spider-Man Retro line, and pre-orders are set to arrive at Hasbro Pulse on October 29 at 1 PM EST for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends -Spider-Man Retro Series: Cardiac

"Dr. Elias Wirtham transforms himself into the vigilante Cardiac to avenge his brother by exacting justice against evil corporations that skirt the law. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Cardiac figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics."

"The Cardiac action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, Beta staff, and 2 blast effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

