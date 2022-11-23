Build Prosperity and Good Luck with LEGO's Money Tree Set

LEGO continues to bring Chinese traditions to life with specialty themed construction sets. To help celebrate the Chinese New Year once again, a new Money Tree set has arrived. Coming in at only 336 pieces, master builders get to build their own money tree from the ground up. This unique set features a potted tree with 20 tangerines, 14 red envelopes, and 10 coins. LEGO has really been putting out some impressive Chinese New Year celebration sets like the parade set we covered here. It is exciting to see other cultures celebrate through toys, and these sets will be a perfect new tradition for the celebration. As for the Money Tree, master builders can now build prosperity and good luck, which is the sign of this symbol in the Chinese culture. The Chinese New Year Money Tree set is expected to go up for purchase on Christmas Day here. The set will be priced at $24.99, and be sure to check out some of the other Chinese New Year sets coming soon from LEGO here.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in Style with LEGO

Celebrate Chinese New Year with this brilliantly detailed and attractive Money Tree (40648) adorned with riches and rewards. The set features a tree decorated with 20 tangerines, 14 red envelopes and 10 coins for ages 9+. In Chinese culture it has long been believed that a money tree brings abundance, prosperity and good luck. The model makes an eye-catching display item and adds extra fun to Chinese New Year celebrations.

Celebrate Chinese New Year – Build a LEGO® Money Tree (40648) to make a fun display item for any room during your celebrations

Decorative features – The Money Tree is adorned with 20 tangerines, 14 red envelopes and 10 coins to represent prosperity and good luck

Dimensions – The Money Tree measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high and can be given as a gift for LEGO® fans young or old