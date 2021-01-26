The Office Starts of Day 6 of Funko Fair Television Reveals

Day Six of the Funko Fair has arrived, and the entire day is dedicated to Television reveals. Funko starts off the day of reveals with one of the most beloved sit-coms around with The Office. The Office has been getting quite a few Pops lately, and now fans will have more to add to their collection and some new character debuts! That is right, Funko has heard fans, and they are bringing the rest of the cast to Pop form but with a catch. There will be a total of ten Pops coming to us from The Office, with two of them being Chases and the rest being exclusives. Here is every Pop from The Office that fans will be getting this time around:

Phyllis Vance (Walmart Exclusive)

Oscar Martinez (Walmart Exclusive)

Ryan Howard (Walmart Exclusive)

Ryan Howard w/ Blond Hair (Walmart Exclusive)

Michael Scott Basketball (Chalice Collectibles)

Dwight Shrute Basketball

Dwight Shrute Basketball Shirtless Chase

Creed Bratton (Specialty Series)

Creed Bratton Bloody Halloween Chase (Specialty Series)

Creed Bratton w/ Mung Beans (GameStop Exclusive)

This wave of The Office Funko Pops marks Pops' debut for Creed, Phyllis, Ryan, and Oscar. Now fans will almost be able to complete the whole cast of the hit comedy series. It is pretty crazy that the entire wave of these Pops is exclusives or chase variants. Walmart is terrible with keeping Pops in good condition, so those will be hard to find for in-box collectors. Fans can find that pre-order for all of the exclusives are already live and can be found here. Creed will be one of the easiest to get as fans will be able to pre-order the GameStop one here and the Specialty Series at their local comic shop or online here. The Chalice Collectibles The Office basketball game Pops are also live and can be found here. They are both priced at $20 each, and it will be a 1 in 6 chance to find that Chase. Stay tuned for more television Pops from Funko as they are announced throughout the day.