Funko Unveils New Rock & Roll Pops During FUN TV

Funko Fair begins today, and the event started with a new episode of FUN TV with Brian Mariotti and Mike Becker. The episodes depict them going through a special sneak peek ride that starts with looking at some new and upcoming Pops for their Rocks line and even some Sports and TV. So turn up your headphones, as these new releases are rocking, starting us off first with Oops! I Did It Again, Britney Spears. This will be a new fun Pop Vinyl to showcase early 2000's Britney with one of her hit songs that are nicely detailed and will be a must-have for her fans. Next, we have Bret Michaels, the frontman to Poison, who is rocking out with his iconic hat and guitar in hand. The Queen of the Damned actress and R&B singer Aaliyah is also getting pop-ified this time around with a great design that will have her fans wanting more.

Cracking the whip next is Devo, who gets their own wacky costumes turned into Funko Pop design. The Funko Fair Fun does not end there as Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump from the band Fall Out Boy will be hitting the stage. There will be two different versions of Pete capturing both modern and classic looks of the rockstar. Funko also teases a couple of non-Rock Pop Vinyl as well, such as MLB star Markus Lynn "Mookie" Betts, the right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. We also get a look at the Dr. J himself, Julius Erving in his NBA NY Nets prime getting ready to drop a bucket on the opposing team. Last but not least, we get a look at Richie Cunningham, who is most popular from the hit 70's sitcom Happy Days. All of these Funko Pops are very well done, and it just shows off that there is a Pop Vinyl out there for everyone. More will be revealed throughout the day and the following days. Fans can watch the entire Funko FUN TV broadcast here, and pre-orders will go up here when officially announced.