Funko NYCC 2020 Movie Reveals – Scott Pilgrim and Princess Bride

We have finally received our first New York Comic Con 2020 Funko Soda Exclusive in this wave of reveals. Coming out of the beloved film Scott Pilgrim is Envy Adams with her own Envy Adams Soda. The Soda will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and will be exclusive to Toy Tokyo. Scott Pilgrim's Envy Adams Soda will feature a chase as well that changes her outfit from white to silver. This will be a hot ticket item for fans of Scott Pilgrim so good luck getting that chase figure, collectors! Lastly, fans of Princess Bride with a super-sized Funko Pop featuring Fezzik. This will be the first super-sized Pop of NYCC 2020 so far and will make plenty of Princess Bride fans happy. Will you be adding either of these this year during the Funko Virtual Con NYCC Edition?

New York Comic Con 2020 was supposed to take place on October 8th through the 11th of this year but was canceled. Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be replacing the physical NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like we saw with San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. Most of these Pops will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. Basing everything off the last online event, the Funko-Shop will have a 50/50 chance of getting your hands on an official NYCC sticker. Fans will be able to find them here when the event takes place which still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list also has not been released but we should see it by the end of the week. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these releases unlike the fiasco of their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.