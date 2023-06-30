Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, investigators

After Selling Millions, InvestiGators Get Plush Toys & Merchandise

The InvestiGators graphic novel series by John Patrick Green have been getting half million print runs and have attracted merchandisers.

The InvestiGators graphic novel series and spinoffs by John Patrick Green have been getting print runs of between a million and half-a-million, from Macmillan's First Second graphic novel imprint. With seven books since 2020, this has naturally attracted merchandisers.

In a move to make fans snap their V.E.S.T.s in excitement, MerryMakers has launched a licensing venture for The InvestiGators. Clair Frederick, the president of MerryMakers, stated "What a fun series! It has character, color, and depth. There's funny wordplay, and it also has something to say. And it has a lot of content that just wants to expand into products." MerryMakers known for their plush toys are not only the property's licensing agent but also offer a plush toy lineup of these characters as well, launched at the recent Licensing Expo. "You read it, and you can see it as a game, you can see it as a t-shirt," Frederick explained. "And the art is a lot of fun to work with." A two-in-one plush toy has one side with Brash, and the other side as Mango, launching next month.

The graphic novel series follows the super spy alligator duo the InvestiGators as they travel through the sewers and fight the forces of evil with Mango and Brash as the InvestiGators, sewer-loving agents of S.U.I.T. (Special Undercover Investigation Teams) and scourge of supervillains everywhere, with their V.E.S.T. (Very Exciting Spy Technology) gear and their tried-and-true, toilet-based travel techniques.

The licensing program aims to encompass a wide range of categories, including toys, puzzles, calendars, stationery, educational materials, apparel, and, eventually, bedding. John Patrick Green is heavily involved with the licensing. "He's very creative," Frederick says. "He'll give us lots of guidance on the products, not just approvals."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!