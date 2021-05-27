The Nightmare Before Christmas Pulls Into The Station For Funkoween

Everyone's favorite Christmas/ Halloween film is back as Funko debuts a huge selection of new Pops for The Nightmare Before Christmas. Starting things off first is the beloved stop motion film getting their very own Pop train set similar to the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Circus Train. Seven Pops are getting their very own Train Car that is fully detailed and loaded with a perfect spooky design. Two of the Pops will be retailer exclusives, and when all are together, they can be connected together, bringing The Nightmare Before Christmas to life! The fun doesn't end there either as Funko also revealed new The Nightmare Before Christmas Artist Series Pops with two also getting exclusives releases. The entree wave of releases will consist of:

The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop Train Set:

Jack Skellington in Train Engine

Sally in Cat Cart

Oogie Boogie in Dice Cart

The Mayer in Halloweentown Teddy Bear Cart

Zero the Dog in Toy Duck Cart

Zero the Dog in Toy Duck Cart – Glow in the Dark Variant – Hot Topic Exclusive

Glow with the Tear-Away Face in Jack-in-the-Box Cart – Funko Shop Exclusive

Pop Artist Series:

Sally – Green Thorns

Sally – Black Thorns – Hot Topic Exclusive

Oogie Boogie – Pink Chains

Oogie Boogie – Green Chains – Funko Shop Exclusive

The Mayor with Ghosts

Standard Pops:

Jack Skellington with Goggles on Snowmobile

Jack Skellington with Zero – Glow in the Dark – FYE Exclusive (Restock)

The Mayor w/ Happy Face – Diamond Collection – Hot Topic Exclusive

The Mayor w/ Sad Face – Diamond Collection – Hot Topic Exclusive (Chase Variant)

Each of these Pops is an amazing release for The Nightmare Before Christmas fans and collectors out there. The Tarin Set is truly a work of art and will be an ultimate collectible once fans find all the pieces, which should not be too hard as most are set to release as common with pre-orders already live and here. The Funko Shop Tear-Away Face Clown will most likely be a mystery release drop from Funko this July. Be sure to all check out the upcoming Pocket Pops and exclusive Pop Tee's coming soon to add some The Nightmare Before Christmas flair to your keys and attire. This is Halloween. This is Halloween.