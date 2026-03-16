Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: dc comics, purearts

Batman V Superman Replica 1:1 Cowl Coming Soon from PureArts

Get ready to expand your Justice League Headquarters as new 1:1 scale DC Comics replicas are here from PureArts

Article Summary PureArts unveils a 1:1 Batman cowl replica inspired by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Crafted with mixed media, the replica captures the look and feel of Ben Affleck's iconic cowl.

Exclusive edition limited to 250 pieces includes an additional Bat-brand replica at no extra cost.

Pre-orders are open now at $799, with flexible payment plans and a Q2 2027 release date.

The Dark Knight is back as PureArts is once again stepping into the cinematic world of Batman with a new collectible. The Batman Cowl Replica Exclusive Edition is a new premium life-size collectible inspired by Batman's suit from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Designed for collectors, this 1:1 piece recreates the cowl worn by Ben Affleck in his legendary role as the Caped Crusader. The replica is produced from a variety of mixed media that help capture and mimic the look and feel of the original costume for your collection. It comes mounted on a themed display base with a bat logo, along with an embedded batarang that can be removed.

To make things even better, PureArts will have an Exclusive version of the Batman V Superman Cowl, limited to 250 pieces. This exclusive version will feature an extra replica as the infamous Bat-Brand comes to life to dish out justice in a darker way for Gotham. This Batman cowl is a non-wearable prop replica, but it will serve as a centerpiece for any Batcave. Pre-orders are already live at $799, with payment plans available through PureArts and a Q2 2027 release.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Replica 1:1 Cowl

"PureArts has returned with their unmatched and stunning prop reproduction quality with a high-end replica that faithfully recreates the cowl as seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Using our signature poly-hybrid flexible composite material designed specifically for our Batman replicas, the cowl perfectly captures the imposing, battle-worn design worn by Ben Affleck."

"From the rigid lines of the cowl to its stern expression, every detail reflects the raw and grounded aesthetic of the film. The cowl is displayed on a support featuring the Bat logo with a Batarang embedded in the base, creating a striking centerpiece for fans of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Limited to 250 units, the PureArts.com Exclusive Edition includes a Bat-brand replica at no extra cost, a chilling symbol of Batman's uncompromising and unforgiving methods."

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