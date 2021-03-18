New Funko Soda Revealed With Blacklight Mojo Jojo and More!

Funko has premiered a new episode of FUN TV, giving fans a glimpse of some new Pops and products around the corner. With the huge success of the Funko Soda line, it is not surprising that they had a huge presence. Seven Soda figures were revealed, each from a hit franchise from movies to animated icons. Of course, each figure will be limited edition and will each be getting their own chase variants. The seven Soda Vinyls that Funko reveals include:

Super Chicken – Super Chicken – 7, 000 LE – Glow in the Dark Chase

– Super Chicken – 7, 000 LE – Glow in the Dark Chase The Incredibles – Edna Mode – 12,500 LE – Smiling Expression Chase

– Edna Mode – 12,500 LE – Smiling Expression Chase The Powerpuff Girls – Mojo Jojo – 10,000 LE – Blacklight Chase

– Mojo Jojo – 10,000 LE – Blacklight Chase Edward Scissorhands – Edward Scissorhands – 10,000 LE – Casual Clothes Chase

Edward Scissorhands – 10,000 LE – Casual Clothes Chase The Umbrella Academy – Pogo – 7,500 LE – Flocked Chase

– Pogo – 7,500 LE – Flocked Chase Ad Icons – Rat Fink – 7,500 – Black and White Chase

Stan Lee – Stan Lee Superhero – 10,000 LE – Golden Chase

Each of these Funko Soda figures just shows off how amazing this line is as each is packed with great detail. One of the biggest draws to this line is, of course, the ability to pull a chase variant and the limited edition sizes. Nothing too crazy with this reveal, but he will be pretty hard to find with the max being not 12,500 for Edna Mode. I Will admit that Mojo Jojo has one of the coolest case variants I have seen with that eye-popping blacklight chase. Funko has not revealed a release date or pre-order information for any of these, but I'm sure we will start to see pre-orders go up soon, and fans will be able to find some here when live. With each having a limited quantity, make sure you get your orders in fast as most pre-orders usually sell out. Excelsior!