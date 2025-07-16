Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

LEGO Flies with the Star Wars: The Clone Wars V-19 Torrent Starfighter

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like V-19 Torrent Starfighter

This detailed 567-piece starfighter features foldable wings, landing gear, and two stud shooters.

Includes minifigures of General Obi-Wan Kenobi, Clone Pilot, and villain Asajj Ventress for play.

Set is priced at $64.99 and launches August 2025, perfect for ages 9 and up and Star Wars enthusiasts.

The V‑19 Torrent Starfighter is a highly maneuverable, Republic-era starfighter introduced during the Clone Wars. It first appeared above Geonosis and later at key battles like Teth and Ryloth around the Star Wars universe. LEGO is now bringing this Starfighter to life with a new set that resurrects the Clone Wars classic V‑19 Torrent Starfighter in a sleek 567‐piece build. This updated version features foldable wings and landing gear that transition between flight and landing modes.

When fully built, this Star Wars starship measures 6" tall, 8" long, and 5.5" wide and includes three minifigures. This consists of Star Wars: The Clone Wars version of a Clone Pilot, General Obi‑Wan Kenobi, and the sinister Asajj Ventress. The V-19 Torrent will have two stud shooters, a working cockpit, and the central wing can be used as a handle for flying if needed. The Clone Wars rage on once again with this fun V-19 Torrent set that is priced at $64.99 and set to arrive in August 2025.

LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars V-19 Torrent Starfighter

"Team up with hero character General Obi-Wan Kenobi against Asajj Ventress, and swoosh into LEGO® Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ action with the V-19 Torrent Starfighter building toy for kids (75432). An awesome Star Wars™ gift idea for boys, girls and any fans aged 9 and up, the starfighter features 2 stud shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing modes. The central wing can also be used as a handle for 'flying'."

"The buildable vehicle playset features 3 LEGO Star Wars minifigures, including Asajj Ventress with 2 red Lightsabers™ with special curved hilts and General Obi-Wan Kenobi with a blue Lightsaber™ for action-packed duels. Enhance kids' creative experience with the LEGO Builder app, which lets them zoom in and rotate a digital 3D version of the Star Wars starfighter as they build. Set contains 567 pieces."

