Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, scarface

Beast Kingdom Reveals New Scarface DAH Tony Montana Figure

Witness the rise of Tony Montana with a new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom inspired by the events of Scarface

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a Dynamic 8ction Heroes Tony Montana figure inspired by the classic film Scarface.

The collectible stands 7.9” tall, with 22 points of articulation and fabric clothing for authentic detail.

Accessories include a golden handgun, assault rifle, and multiple interchangeable hands for dynamic poses.

Pre-orders are available now for $119.99, with a scheduled release in Q4 2025—perfect for Scarface fans.

Beast Kingdom is bringing some heat to their Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure, like with the arrival of Tony Montana. Coming to life from the legendary film Scarface, which arrived in 1983 and was directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone. The film follows Tony, who has just arrived in Miami and makes his way through the ranks from a small-time crook to cocaine kingpin. He achieves his goals by becoming ruthless, violent, and betraying his mentor, Frank Lopez, to seize control of his drug empire.

However, the higher he climbs, Tony Montana finds himself more isolated and paranoid, not knowing whom to trust, and now he is ready for his next deal for your collection. Standing roughly 7.9" tall, this Scarface kingpin features incredible likeness, 22 points of articulation, and fabric cloths. For accessories, he comes with a variety of hands, an assault rifle, and a golden gun. Pre-orders are already live for the Beast Kingdom Scarface DAH Tony Montana for $119.99, and he is set for a Q4 2025 release date.

Scarface Dynamic 8ction Heroes DAH-072 Tony Montana

"The legendary gangster Tony Montana from the classic crime film Scarface makes a bold debut in Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) series! Step into 1980s Miami and witness the dramatic rise and fall of one of cinema's most iconic mob figures."

"This collectible figure is meticulously crafted using advanced 3D technology and precision sculpting techniques to faithfully recreate Tony's most recognizable appearance from the film. Dressed in a sharply tailored white suit made of real fabric, paired with a bright red shirt, Tony comes equipped with his signature golden handgun and rifle. The iconic facial scar and fierce, cold expression are brought to life with high-quality paintwork, perfectly capturing Tony's ruthless persona. The figure features approximately 22 points of articulation and includes four sets of interchangeable hands to allow for dynamic posing."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!