Silver Surfer Enters the Arena with New Marvel Snap 1/3 PCS Statue

Coming to life from the hit mobile game Marvel Snap!, a new 1:3 statue is on the way from PCS with Gladiator Silver Surfer

The statue stands 30.5 inches tall, featuring Silver Surfer in detailed gladiator armor and wielding a great sword.

Available in standard and deluxe editions, with limited pieces and exclusive extras in the deluxe version.

Pre-orders open now through Sideshow Collectibles, with delivery expected in April 2026.

Gladiator Silver Surfer first appeared in Marvel Snap as a powerful 3‑energy card and has since evolved into a favorite among competitive decks. Marvel Snap is a fast‑paced digital collectible card game developed by Second Dinner and published on mobile and PC platforms. The game challenges players to build a 12‑card deck featuring iconic Marvel heroes and villains, and battle across three random locations over six turns. The game has featured iconic heroes and villains, and it has added its own twist to legendary Marvel Comics characters like the Silver Surfer. Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) is now bringing this cosmic gladiator to life with an epic 1:3 scale statue.

The Gladiator Silver Surfer statue is ready for battle, standing at 30.5" tall, and is offered in both standard and deluxe editions. Step into the pits of Sakaar with this chromed-out statue that features the Surfer in gladiator armor and his surfboard behind him. The Deluxe version adds more fun to the Marvel Snap statue with the deadly Devil Corkers' tentacles and the helmet of Gladiator Hulk. The standard is priced at $1,405 and limited to 250 pieces, while the deluxe is at $1,655 and limited to 150 pieces. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles with payment plans and an April 2026 release.

Marvel Snap! Silver Surfer – 1:3 Scale Statue

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio proudly present the Silver Surfer – 1:3 Scale Statue, inspired by the interstellar herald's gladiator variant in the smash hit mobile game, Marvel Snap! Standing an impressive 30.5" tall, this beautiful collectible captures the stoic intensity of the Silver Surfer armed to battle against his will, (thanks to the blue control disc fixed to his chest) in the fighting pits of Sakaar. This popular rendition of the classic Marvel character is decked out in an assortment of armor and weapons cobbled together from the arena's makeshift arsenal."

"The bulky bronze pauldron on his left shoulder is pitted with damage and connects to an array of straps that also acts as a sheath for the massive great sword on his back. His ornately decorated gauntlets and greaves, along with a reddish-brown loincloth give this galactic traveler a distinctly Roman look, fitting for the massive arena he's held captive in."

