McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics Batwing V.2.0 (The New 52)

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon the DC Multiverse, but McFarlane Toys is still summoning new heroes to your collection

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals the new DC Multiverse Batwing V.2.0 figure based on the New 52 Luke Fox.

Batwing features a detailed armored suit, removable wings, booster accessory, and collectible card.

Luke Fox continues the Batwing legacy with high-tech skills, martial arts, and a Gotham connection.

Pre-orders for DC Comics' Batwing New 52 figure are open now for $26.99, with release set for August 2025.

DC Comics introduced the New 52 version of Batwing in 2011, reimagining the character as David Zavimbe. This Congolese police officer turned high-tech hero with the help of Batman Incorporated. Clad in a sleek, armored suit with advanced flight capabilities and a deeply personal mission to combat injustice in Africa, Batwing stood out in Gotham's shadowy legacy. Later, the mantle passed to Luke Fox, the tech-genius son of Lucius Fox, who tackled threats that blended cyber-terrorism with street-level crime.

Now Batwing V.2. has arrived with a new DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys. Luke features that sleek back Bat-Suit with wings and a booster accessory, as well as a collectible card. Once we see more of the Bat-Family continuing to get upgrades and releases throughout the DC Multiverse run, we need a new Barbara Gordon Batgirl and Nightwing before the end. Pre-orders are already live for DC Comics' New 52 Batwing for $26.99, and he is set for an August 2025 release date.

McFarlane Toys – DC Comics Batwing V.2.0 (The New 52)

"Luke Fox never intended to follow his father, Lucius Fox, into a career with Wayne Industries. Despite a gift for technological innovation equal to his father's, Luke preferred to go his own way. This attitude frustrated Lucius, who felt his son was squandering his potential and opportunities. While constantly arguing with his father, Luke pursued fighting arts, participating in numerous mixed martial arts events. His intelligence, resolve, and combat skills soon attracted Batman's attention, and the Dark Knight offered Luke the role of one his agents after original Batwing David Zavimbe retired."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include removable wings, blast effect and figure display base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

