Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, james bond, no time to die

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 No Time To Die Commando Outfit James Bond

Coming to life from the legacy of James Bond, a new 1/6 scale figure has arrived from Hot Toys with Commando Outfit Bond

Article Summary Hot Toys debuts a 1/6 scale James Bond figure in commando gear from No Time To Die’s final mission

Features a lifelike Daniel Craig head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, and realistic battle damage details

Fully equipped with rifle, pistols, grenades, holsters, utility belt, and Bond’s daughter's bunny doll

Pre-orders coming soon via Sideshow Collectibles, with a suited Bond 1/6 figure also announced

Hot Toys is back with a new James Bond 1/6 scale figure that is an action-packed tribute to the latest 007 adventure with No Time To Die's final mission. Get ready for action as Bond charges into enemy territory with vengeance and a figure that nicely captures every cinematic detail. From an impressive likeness to Daniel Craig to his blood-stained Henley shirt beneath his ribbed sweater, this figure is ready for war. He comes complete with rolling eyeballs, battle damage, and an assortment of functional accessories like a utility belt, holsters, and a backpack.

Hot Toys was sure to give Bond some weapons for his last stand, which includes a rifle, two pistols, grenades, and a themed 007 display base. This new 1/6 scale Commando Outfit James Bond nicely captures the final act of the film, and his daughter's bunny doll accessory helps add to the emotional depth of No Time To Die. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles for his release. Be sure also to check out the recently revealed No Time To Die – 007 James Bond (Suited) 1/6 scale figure, also coming soon from Hot Toys for $260.

Hot Toys No Time To Die – James Bond (Commando Outfit)

"In No Time To Die, donned in his commando outfit, James Bond's final mission takes him to an enemy stronghold for a climactic showdown. As the world waits on the brink, Bond fights his way through the enemy's base with courage and determination, ending his story with a powerful and unforgettable moment."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale James Bond (Commando Outfit) Collectible Figure, capturing Daniel Craig's bold and battle-worn look in this key scene. The figure features a highly detailed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and battle-damage details, perfectly reflecting Bond's steely determination in the face of overwhelming odds. Bond is dressed in his full commando gear, including a ribbed army sweater layered over a blood-stained Henley shirt, held in place by braces. A utility belt with pouch, dual thigh straps with holsters, combat trousers, and tactical boots completes the look, he's ready for his last mission.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!