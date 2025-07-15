Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

The Chicken Walker Returns with LEGO's New UCS Star Wars Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like the AT-ST Walker

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Star Wars UCS AT-ST Walker set inspired by Return of the Jedi's iconic Battle of Endor scenes.

The 1,513-piece LEGO AT-ST set features a highly detailed cockpit, rotating head, and adjustable shutters.

Includes a unique AT-ST Driver minifigure with exclusive arm printing and display plaque for collectors.

Set measures 14.5" tall, priced at $199.99, launches August 2025 with pre-orders already available.

The All Terrain Scout Transport, or better known as the AT‑ST, is an iconic two‑legged walker from Star Wars. It is most recognized from Return of the Jedi with the Battle of Endor as the Ewoks and Rebels battle against the Empire. Smaller and more agile than the towering AT‑AT, it handles diverse environments from forest floors to urban battlegrounds like Tatooine. It is usually piloted by a two‑man crew or a very handy Wookie, but it can easily change the tide of battle.

The Chicken Walker is now making its return to LEGO for their latest Ultimate Collector Series set that comes in at 1,513 pieces. When fully built, it comes in at 14.5" tall and will be fully decked out. From a highly detailed 2-person cockpit and rotating head to the opening shutters, and Star Wars AT-ST Driver LEGO minifigure, this set has it all. The AT-ST or Chicken Walker is priced at $199.99, is set for an August 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series – AT-ST Walker

"Inspire memories of the epic battles of Endor with the LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series AT-ST Walker building set for adults (75417). A superb Star Wars gift for boyfriends, girlfriends and any fans, this build-and-display model captures many authentic features of the All Terrain Scout Transport vehicle, from its distinctive legs to the top hatch, which opens to reveal the highly detailed 2-person cockpit."

"Customize your display by rotating the 'head' of the AT-ST, opening and closing the shutters over the viewports and adjusting the laser cannons. This collectible brick-built vehicle comes with an information plaque and a unique LEGO Star Wars minifigure of an AT-ST Driver (with the Imperial crest printed on its arms) to complete a dramatic centerpiece. Set contains 1,513 pieces.

