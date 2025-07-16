Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: fantastic four, marvel, RSVLTS

It's Clobberin' Time with RSVLTS Latest Fantastic Four Collection

Prepare for the arrival Galactus with RSVLTS as they debut their latest collection of button-downs inspired by the Fantastic Four

Article Summary RSVLTS drops a Fantastic Four collection featuring KUNUFLEX button-downs for all fans and sizes.

Collection highlights include classic team polos, quarter-zips, and comic-inspired retro prints.

Special shirts and polos give Ben Grimm’s The Thing a stylish, rock-textured spotlight.

Pieces are available now from $35 to $75 in XS-5XL, perfect for superhero looks all summer.

Get ready, True Believers, as RSVLTS has officially launched their latest marvelous collection for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Crafted from their premier and exclusive KUNUFLEX fabric, civilians and superheroes alike get breathable, stretchy, and moisture-wicking styles in all sizes. This lineup delivers style and comfort that is worthy of Marvel's First Family, starting with team-inspired pieces like the Fantasti-Zip quarter-zip and Fantasti-Polo All-Day Polo shirt. Both designs nicely capture that '60s aesthetic that First Steps is bringing to the big screen with white-and-blue elements and that iconic "4" logo.

For a more comic book style, the fun does not end there as RSVLTS has not one but three more button-downs to offer Fantatsoc Four fans. For space adventurers, they will love Cosmic Escapades, a vibrant retro-futuristic graphic print adorned with planets, starships, and comic-style depictions of Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben. There is then the First Family, which brings our heroes to life with a Marvel Comics-inspired design that is popping with enough color to attract Galactus. Marvel fans can even tie everything together with the Fantasti-Hat, which will help keep you cool this summer as you prepare to save the world.

Last but not least, RSVLTS was sure to give a fun spotlight to The Thing with two special shirts that really captured his style. Up first, we have The Thing All-Day Polo, which features a sleek navy color with rocky elements on the collar and Ben as the logo on the front. If that was not enough, the Clobberin' Time might be more your speed than capturing The Thing's iconic rock-textured orange that gives a wearer that signature Ben Grimm grit. All of these Fantastic Four goodies are available now at RSVLTS.com, with button-downs being priced at $70, the Fantasti-Zip at $75, and the Fantasti-Hat at $35. Sizes range from XS through 5XL, offering heroic fits for every fan out there! Excelsior!

